Oettinger stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Oettinger earned his sixth victory of the season thanks to three unanswered third-period goals by Dallas. The veteran netminder has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but Sunday's performance offered limited value in save-dependent fantasy formats, highlighting the occasional trade-off between win potential and individual efficiency. Oettinger remains one of the most trustworthy goaltending options, and through nine appearances he's gone 9-2-1 with an impressive 1.43 GAA and .930 save percentage.