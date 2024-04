Oettinger stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

It was a rocky start for Oettinger, who allowed two goals early in the first period, but he'd settle in and blank Buffalo over the final two frames en route to an eighth straight win. The 25-year-old Oettinger's posted a .939 during his streak. He improves to 33-13-4 on the season with a .903 save percentage and 2.81 GAA this season. The Stars are back in action Thursday at home against Winnipeg.