Oettinger stopped 16 of 17 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Oettinger has won five straight starts, giving him 13 victories on the year. That's tied for the most in the NHL alongside the Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood. Through 19 appearances, Oettinger is 13-4-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage, and he's given up just 10 goals on 138 shots during his winning streak. The Stars host the Penguins on Sunday for their next game.