Making his professional debut on Saturday, Oettinger stopped 23 of 24 shots in AHL Texas's 4-1 victory over Iowa.

With nothing left to prove at the collegiate level after three successful seasons at Boston University, Oettinger elected to forgo his final season of eligibility and sign his entry-level deal with the Stars. Oettinger plays a calm, composed game and could move quickly through the Dallas system. With fellow prospect Colton Point having a dreadful season, Oettinger is the clear goaltender of the future for the Stars.