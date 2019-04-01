Stars' Jake Oettinger: Wins first pro start
Making his professional debut on Saturday, Oettinger stopped 23 of 24 shots in AHL Texas's 4-1 victory over Iowa.
With nothing left to prove at the collegiate level after three successful seasons at Boston University, Oettinger elected to forgo his final season of eligibility and sign his entry-level deal with the Stars. Oettinger plays a calm, composed game and could move quickly through the Dallas system. With fellow prospect Colton Point having a dreadful season, Oettinger is the clear goaltender of the future for the Stars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...