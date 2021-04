Oettinger turned aside 29 of 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Carolina on Monday.

Oettinger lost the lead with 4:14 left in regulation on a Jani Hakanpaa blast, but Dallas' Jamie Benn picked him up with the overtime winner at 2:16 of the extra session. Oettinger has won his last four starts, although he did get tagged with a relief loss during that stretch. The 22-year-old rookie is now 10-6-6 on the year with a 2.26 GAA and .915 percentage.