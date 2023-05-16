Oettinger stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kraken in Game 7.

The first half of the contest was pretty tightly contested, but the Kraken got sloppier late in the second period. Oettinger ultimately wasn't tested much, losing his shutout big on Oliver Bjorkstrand's top-shelf shot in the final minute of the third period. Oettinger leads all goaltenders this postseason with eight wins, and he has added a 2.75 GAA and a .903 save percentage though 13 contests. The Stars will have some time to collect themselves ahead of Friday, when they begin the Western Conference Finals in Vegas.