Oettinger stopped 34 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Oettinger put in a solid performance in this contest, doing just enough to help the Stars to the win. The 26-year-old netminder had lost his last three outings (two in the NHL, one for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off), so this should help his confidence as the Stars prepare for the stretch run. Overall, he's at a 27-12-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 41 starts this season. He's been one of the best goalies in the league, especially among those seeing heavy workloads -- his 2.37 GAA is fourth among all goalies with at least 35 appearances in 2024-25. The Stars' road trip concludes with a stop in Columbus on Tuesday.