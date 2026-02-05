Oettinger stopped 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Oettinger picked up his sixth straight win, but it was another shaky performance. He's gotten away with less than his best during this streak -- he's had save percentages under .900 in five of those victories. Oettinger is up to 23-10-4 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 37 starts. It's not yet clear if he'll get the starting job for Team USA at the Olympics, but he's been getting results, which could be enough to take on a starring role on the international stage.