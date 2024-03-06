Oettinger stopped 14 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Oettinger certainly didn't bring his "A" game Tuesday, but the Stars' offense bailed him out with the final four goals of the game. He's won four of his last five outings despite allowing 15 goals in that span. Oettinger improved to 24-11-4 with a 2.97 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. The Stars have a back-to-back up next with games in Anaheim on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday -- expect Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood to each get a start in that two-game stretch.