Oettinger (lower body) will not travel with the team to St. Louis on Saturday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger was injured during the first period of Friday's game against Ottawa and will miss at least one game as a result. He'll stay back in Dallas to undergo additional testing over the weekend. Scott Wedgewood will likely get the starting nod Saturday after stopping 25 of 27 shots in relief Friday. Dallas will be back home Monday to face the Kraken.