Oettinger stopped 12 of 17 shots before being pulled in Dallas' 7-2 loss to Seattle in Game 3 on Sunday.

Dallas needs Oettinger to be better than that. Although the game was locked in a scoreless tie heading into the first intermission, the goaltender allowed five markers on nine shots in the second frame. Scott Wedgewood took over for the third period. Oettinger has a fine 2.68 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine playoff appearances this year, but he's surrendered 12 goals on 88 shots over three second-round contests.