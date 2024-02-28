Oettinger stopped 22 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Stars scored at the one-minute mark, but it was all Avalanche after that. Oettinger gave up three goals in the second period to effectively end the Stars' chances of a comeback push. Oettinger has given up four or more goals in four of his last 12 outings, though he's gone 8-2-2 in that span. The 25-year-old is at 21-11-4 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 37 games this season. The Stars have another tough matchup ahead when they host the Jets on Thursday.