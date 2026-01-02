Oettinger allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Oettinger has allowed seven goals on 54 shots over a pair of losses (0-1-1) to the Blackhawks in the last week. The 27-year-old netminder gave up the first two goals on Chicago power plays, and a misplay led to Ilya Mikheyev's decisive tally early in the third period. Oettinger is down to 16-7-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 26 starts this season. He's been sharing the crease with Casey DeSmith lately, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Oettinger between the pipes for Sunday's matinee game against the Canadiens.