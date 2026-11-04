Oettinger halted 20 of 25 shots on net in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.

Despite allowing the most goals of any goaltender in the contest, Oettinger's ability to limit the damage done by the Capitals in any given period Tuesday was part of the narrow difference in scoring. With Tuesday's win, the 27-year-old backstop now holds an 8-3-1 record, a 1.91 GAA, a league-leading three shutouts and a .909 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. While he showcased far from his best stuff Tuesday, Oettinger remains an elite fantasy option moving forward given his proven track record.