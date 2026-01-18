Oettinger stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger didn't get the necessary goal support to steer him out of a rough patch. He's lost six of his last seven games (1-3-3), and this was the fifth time in that span he's given up at least three goals. For the season, Oettinger is down to 17-10-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 31 starts. The Stars' next game is at home versus the surging Bruins on Tuesday, who come into that game on a six-game winning streak.