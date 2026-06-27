Stars' Jakub Vanecek: Nabbed by Dallas in Round 2

Vanecek was the 59th overall pick by Dallas in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Vanecek made the move to North America this past season, joining WHL Tri-City. He led a poor Americans team in scoring amongst rearguards (14 goals, 35 points in 59 games), seeing a ton of playing time every single night in all situations. He finished the year with a strong showing (5 points in 7 games) for Czechia at the World U18's. At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Vanecek has plenty of size and mobility. If you think the offense will translate to the professional ranks, he probably should have been in the first-round discussion, especially in this draft. Vanecek is a quality prospect regardless.