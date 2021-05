Benn notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Benn set up Denis Gurianov at 9:40 of the first period, but the Blackhawks retook the lead 51 seconds later on a Brandon Hagel tally. The 31-year-old Benn has experienced streaky play at times. He's at 33 points, 122 shots on net, 72 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 51 appearances.