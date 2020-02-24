Stars' Jamie Benn: Adds helper

Benn managed an assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Benn had the secondary helper on Tyler Seguin's second-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. The 30-year-old forward has racked up three assists, eight hits and 17 PIM in his last four outings. Benn is up to 34 points (18 scores, 16 assists), 144 shots on goal and 154 hits in 62 contests.