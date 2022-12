Benn scored a power-play goal in Dallas' 3-2 overtime win against Detroit on Saturday.

Benn has 11 goals and 27 points in 28 games, including 12 power-play points. He's averaging 2:37 of ice time with the man advantage and is on the top power-play unit. Although his overall scoring pace might decline somewhat as the season progresses, as long as the 33-year-old maintains his key role with the man advantage, he should have significant fantasy value.