Benn logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Benn has a helper in three straight games after collecting just four points over the prior 16 contests. The 34-year-old forward is up to 33 points, 100 shots on net, 77 hits and 35 PIM through 58 appearances. He's working out of the worst of his scoring woes, but his third-line role isn't all that encouraging even with the strong depth of the Stars' offense.