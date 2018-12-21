Stars' Jamie Benn: Assists make up for poor shooting
Benn dished out two helpers in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Benn's pair of assists made up for an inaccurate shooting night, as he finished with one shot on goal compared to four missed shots. He's riding a four-game point streak, but this was Benn's first multi-point effort in that stretch.
