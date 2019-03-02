Stars' Jamie Benn: Back in action
Benn (upper body) will return Saturday for a game against the Blues, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Heika said Benn "feels great," so we fully expect him to reprise his role within the top six and No. 1 power-play unit against St. Louis. Assuming the projected line assignments holds true, Benn will form the second line with rookie Joel L'Esperence and Jason Spezza.
