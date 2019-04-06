Stars' Jamie Benn: Back in lineup Saturday

Benn (rest) will play in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Benn sat out of Friday's game versus the Blackhawks for rest purposes, but he'll be re-inserted into the lineup for the season finale. This game has seeding implications for the Stars, but the Wild have been eliminated from the playoffs already. Benn's game has regressed this season, as his 52 points this season would be the lowest total since the 2010-11 campaign.