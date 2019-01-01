Stars' Jamie Benn: Back in scoring column
Benn delivered a power-play goal Monday in 3-2 overtime home loss to the Canadiens.
Benn and top-line cohort Tyler Seguin were recently called out by Stars CEO Jim Lites for their poor play, but the team captain set the record straight. "I don't play for him," Benn said in a report by Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News. "I play for every player in this room and the coaching staff. I come to the rink and, like I said, I'm proud to be a Dallas Star and proud to go out there every night and battle with these guys in games. I've really put my teammates first." Perhaps the best way for Benn to silence his critics is to lead by example. He's up to 16 goals and 15 assists through 40 games, but fantasy owners would love nothing more than if he ended up as point-per-game player as he's shown capable of in past years.
