Benn scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Benn's even-strength tally Thursday came midway through the second period and cut the Stars' deficit to two scores. Overall, the 37-year-old forward now has two goals, four points, 19 PIM, 17 shots on net and 16 hits across 13 appearances this season. He's posted two of his four points this season over his last three outings, which could be a sign that he's turning a corner offensively. He's secured 15-plus goals in each of the last five seasons, which remains a solid target for the 18-year NHL veteran. Given his category coverage and resume, he's a serviceable streaming option in deep fantasy leagues.