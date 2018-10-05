Stars' Jamie Benn: Bags two apples in opener

Benn dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 3-0 win over Arizona.

Benn's no stranger to multi-point outings, having finished with 79 points or more in four of the past five campaigns. He assisted on goals by linemate Alexander Radulov and skilled defenseman John Klingberg -- two guys who are primed to return the favor quite often for the four-time 30-goal scorer as the season unfolds.