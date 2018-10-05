Stars' Jamie Benn: Bags two apples in opener
Benn dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 3-0 win over Arizona.
Benn's no stranger to multi-point outings, having finished with 79 points or more in four of the past five campaigns. He assisted on goals by linemate Alexander Radulov and skilled defenseman John Klingberg -- two guys who are primed to return the favor quite often for the four-time 30-goal scorer as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...