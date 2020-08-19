Benn scored a short-handed goal Tuesday, his second tally of the playoffs, during the Stars' 2-1 win over the Flames in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 31-year-old took the phrase 'crashing the net' to heart in the first period, as he tapped home a brilliant pass from Tyler Seguin moments before he slammed into the crossbar and took the entire net off its pegs. Benn failed to score a point during any of the Stars' round-robin seeding games, but he now has two goals and four points in this series against the Flames. He'll look to stay locked in Thursday as Dallas tries to advance to the next round with a win in Game 6.