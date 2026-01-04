Benn (upper body) left Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Benn fell awkwardly in the third period, and his face went hard into the ice. He was bleeding and needed help to get to the locker room. Benn has to be evaluated further by the Stars, making it unclear at the moment if he will miss additional time. He has seven goals and 14 points in 23 appearances this season.