Benn scored a power-play goal, added four hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Benn had gone 19 games without a goal, a span that also saw him miss two contests due to a lower-body injury. That slump came to an end with a third-period tally, which tied the game at 1-1. Benn has two points, six shots on net, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating over three playoff outings so far. He'll likely continue to feature on the third line and second power-play unit.