Benn scored a goal on five shots and doled out five hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Benn's tally at 17:49 of the second period was his first goal since Feb. 4. The 31-year-old had just one assist in that span. Benn is up to eight points, 29 shots on net, 12 hits and 11 PIM in 11 outings. The five hits were a season high for the Stars' captain, who is usually no stranger to throwing his body around.