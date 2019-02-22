Stars' Jamie Benn: Breaks out of scoring slump

Benn scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

The two-goal night breaks a nine-game goalless drought for the Stars' captain. It's been a trying season for the 29-year-old, as Benn is averaging just 0.67 points per game, his lowest nightly output since his 2009-10 rookie campaign. He finished with a team-high five shots on goal in Thursday's win and also led all Dallas forwards in ice time with 20:11.