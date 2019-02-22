Stars' Jamie Benn: Breaks out of slump

Benn scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Benn had gone nine games without a goal before Thursday's performance. It's been a trying season for the 29-year-old, averaging the second-fewest points per game of his career, putting up just 0.67 per night. He finished this win with a team-high five shots on goal and also led with 20:11 of ice time.