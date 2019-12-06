Stars' Jamie Benn: Buries power-play tally
Benn scored a power-play goal, fired four shots on goal and dished three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
Benn's sixth goal of the year opened the scoring at 18:27 of the first period. The forward is at 15 points, 72 shots on goal and 70 hits in 30 games this season. If he stays on his current pace, he'd post his lowest point total for a non-lockout season since his rookie campaign of 2009-10, when he had 41 points in 82 contests.
