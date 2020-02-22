Stars' Jamie Benn: Chips in with assist
Benn recorded an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.
Benn set up Jamie Oleksiak for the third-period tally to spoil Jake Allen's shutout bid. February has been a little kinder to Benn, who has posted four goals and four assists in 11 games this month. The 30-year-old is up to 33 points, 152 hits, 143 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 61 appearances in 2019-20.
