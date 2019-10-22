Stars' Jamie Benn: Chips in with power-play apple
Benn registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
Three of the Stars' big-name forwards combined on what was the decisive goal in Monday's game, as Benn and Seguin set up Joe Pavelski for the score. Benn has helpers in three consecutive games, showing signs of life on the scoresheet after a slow start to the year. The 30-year-old forward has amassed five points and 24 shots in 11 games.
