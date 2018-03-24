Stars' Jamie Benn: Closes in on 70
Benn scored his 28th goal and 69th point of the season, a shorthanded second period marker, in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Friday.
Benn has now found the scoresheet in six straight games, and with seven games to go, 70 points is a mere formality barring injury. He's as consistent as it gets and starting him is a no-brainer.
