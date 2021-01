Benn (lower body) is a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Benn has missed the past four games due to the lower-body issue, but appears closing in on a return. The 31-year-old will still need to be activated from injured reserve, but the team could do so ahead of the game. Tanner Kero would likely exit the lineup upon Benn's return.