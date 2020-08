Benn scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Benn set up Tyler Seguin for the opening goal, then scored the go-ahead tally in the third period that gave the Stars a short-lived 4-3 lead. The 31-year-old Benn has points in five of his last six games, with two markers and six helpers in that span. He's at three goals, seven assists, 31 shots and 35 hits through 12 appearances.