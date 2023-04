Benn notched a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Benn has just one goal and one assist over his last five games, though both points have come on the power play. He helped out on a Jason Robertson tally in the third period, which was Robertson's 100th point of the campaign. Benn has also impressed in 2022-23 with 32 goals, 41 helpers, 28 power-play points, 180 shots on net, 93 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 77 contests.