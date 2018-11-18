Stars' Jamie Benn: Collects three assists in win

Benn registered three assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

It's worth noting the 29-year-old logged a season-low 15:13 of ice time against New York. Despite his surprisingly scarce playing time, Benn managed to pick up a pair of secondary assists and added a third helper on Alexander Radulov's second goal in the third period. The Stars' captain now has 17 points in 2018-19.