Stars' Jamie Benn: Collects three assists in win
Benn registered three assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
It's worth noting the 29-year-old logged a season-low 15:13 of ice time against New York. Despite his surprisingly scarce playing time, Benn managed to pick up a pair of secondary assists and added a third helper on Alexander Radulov's second goal in the third period. The Stars' captain now has 17 points in 2018-19.
