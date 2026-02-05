Benn scored twice and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Benn's second goal was the game-winner with 23 seconds left in the third period. He snapped a 15-game goal drought earlier in the contest, putting the Stars ahead 4-2 in the middle frame. The 36-year-old has two goals and six assists over his last four outings and has found a groove alongside Matt Duchene on the third line. Benn is up to nine goals, 13 helpers, 46 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-10 rating over 35 appearances this season.