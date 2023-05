Benn scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged four PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Benn snapped a seven-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He also picked up a helper for the fourth contest in a row. The 33-year-old forward is up to two goals, seven assists, 26 shots on net, 20 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 10 playoff outings in a middle-six role.