Stars' Jamie Benn: Collects two points Saturday
Benn registered his 21st goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Benn got on the scoresheet for the first time in four games to help lead Dallas to a commanding 6-1 victory. The first-line winger had been on fire before the mini-slump, so you knew it wouldn't be long before he got back on track. Benn is sitting on 49 points through 53 games and remains one of the best fantasy forwards around.
