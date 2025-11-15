Benn (upper body) remains on long-term injured reserve but has been upgraded to day-to-day, according to Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports on Saturday.

Benn will miss his 19th straight game against the Flyers on Saturday after he underwent surgery for a collapsed lung in late September, but he was close to being in the lineup. However, the Stars want him to improve his conditioning before getting him back into the fold. Benn amassed 16 goals, 49 points, 136 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 114 hits across 80 outings during the 2024-25 regular season.