Stars' Jamie Benn: Continues scoring ways in win

Benn scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Benn's goal came on a tap-in and was his 14th goal of the season, putting him fifth all-time in Stars franchise history with 268 goals in 701 games. It turned out to be the game winner and moves Benn to 27 points on the season. Averaging 0.79 points per game, Benn is on pace for his worst season since his rookie campaign, but he remains a threat to score each and every night and as a result, his owners shouldn't shy away from deploying Benn on a nightly basis, even if the numbers aren't what we're used to seeing.