Stars' Jamie Benn: Continues scoring ways in win
Benn scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
Benn's goal came on a tap-in and was his 14th goal of the season, putting him fifth all-time in Stars franchise history with 268 goals in 701 games. It turned out to be the game winner and moves Benn to 27 points on the season. Averaging 0.79 points per game, Benn is on pace for his worst season since his rookie campaign, but he remains a threat to score each and every night and as a result, his owners shouldn't shy away from deploying Benn on a nightly basis, even if the numbers aren't what we're used to seeing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...