Benn logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kraken in Game 5.

Benn has gotten on the scoresheet in every game in the second round, recording a goal and five helpers over five contests versus the Kraken. He set up Wyatt Johnston on the opening tally in Thursday's game. Benn has 10 points, 27 shots, 22 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 playoff outings.