Benn posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Benn helped out on Denis Gurianov's third-period tally that ultimately forced overtime. The 31-year-old Benn has five assists in his last six games, but he's gone eight contests without a goal. The veteran forward has 13 points, 46 shots, 24 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 19 outings overall.