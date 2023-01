Benn recorded an assist and seven shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Benn hits the All-Star break with a point in seven of the last eight games, recording four goals and three assists in that span. The 33-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 25 helpers, 121 shots on net, 58 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 51 contests overall. Even from a third-line role, he's getting enough ice time on the power play (2:45 per game) to make a significant impact on offense.