Benn logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Benn has a helper in each of the last two contests. His assist Thursday came as he deflected a Miro Heiskanen shot, which Joe Pavelski then redirected into the net for the Stars' second goal. Benn is up to 74 points (29 on the power play), 182 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-20 rating through 78 outings this season.