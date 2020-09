Benn had a power-play assist, four shots on goal and eight hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Benn picked up the secondary helper on Alexander Radulov's third-period tally. In seven games during the series, Benn posted three goals and six assists against the Avalanche. He's up to 13 points, 44 shots and 53 hits in 16 contests overall.